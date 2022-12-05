Woman attacked Memphis police during investigation into shooting of 2 teens, records show

A woman was arrested for allegedly attacking Memphis Police while they were investigating the shooting of two teens.

The incident happened Sunday, Dec. 4., around 3:15 p.m., when MPD responded to a shooting at the intersection of Getwell Road and Cochese Road, near Getwell Elementary School.

Police found a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old shot.

Both were taken to Le Bonhuer, one in critical condition, and the other in non-critical condition.

While police were at the scene, a woman identified as Lakisha Shorter flagged officers down about a verbal argument between her two sons.

An officer went into a home in the 3900 block of Cochese Road and began talking with the boy.

He became irate, and the officer called for backup, according to an affidavit.

When the officer attempted to detain the boy, another boy jumped on the officer’s back and began punching him, according to the affidavit.

The first child also began hitting the officer.

MPD said the boys both began hitting and punching all responding officers.

That’s when Shorter allegedly joined in, pushing and swinging at officers, records show.

All three were eventually detained.

Both children were taken to Juvenile Court after being cleared at Le Bonheur.

Shorter was taken to Regional One before being transferred to Jail East.

She’s charged with six counts of Assault on a First Responder, records show.

