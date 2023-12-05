Woman attacked in Publix parking lot, Florida cops say. Then good Samaritans step in

A man accused of trying to rob a woman in a Publix parking lot in Florida was stopped by a group of bystanders, the sheriff’s office said.

On Dec. 4, a 42-year-old man approached a 65-year-old woman outside a Publix in Riverview, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The man knocked the woman to the ground then grabbed her keys away from her, deputies said.

Three people were nearby and saw the woman shoved to the ground, deputies said, and they jumped into action.

Two people ran over and grabbed the man while a third person called 911, deputies said.

The two “detained” the man until deputies could arrive, according to the release.

“The swift actions of these (good) Samaritans echo the strength and unity of our tight-knit community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release.

The man was taken into custody and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery of a victim over the age of 65 and battery.

Riverview is about 20 miles southeast of Tampa.

