A woman is accused of attacking another woman in the aisles of the Port Orchard Walmart after being criticized for the “abusive” way she was treating her son.

Kitsap County prosecutors on Thursday charged the mother of the boy with second-degree assault. The Nov. 29 fight started when the victim overheard the 47-year-old Bremerton woman yelling at the boy, calling him names, like “brat” and telling him to shut up, according to documents filed in Kitsap County Superior Court.

The two women were in different aisles, and the victim told Port Orchard police investigators she could hear the suspect and was trying to ignore her. However, “... she felt sorry for the child, because the yelling and name-calling continued,” an officer wrote

After hearing the suspect say “Shut up” from the next aisle, the victim told an officer that she said, “Why don’t YOU shut up,” according to court documents.

The mother apparently heard this and came around the aisle, confronted the victim and then the fight started.

Witnesses said men standing nearby pulled the suspect off the victim. The mother of the victim told officers that during the fight the suspect was “bouncing” the victim’s head off the concrete floor and had the victim in a “choke hold.”

When interviewed by officers, the victim was bleeding from the ear and had red marks on her neck.

Though the victim may have thrown her coffee at the suspect at the start of the confrontation, which is what the suspect alleged, a Port Orchard police officer wrote that strangling the victim was “extreme and inappropriate.”

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Woman attacked after she protested the 'abusive' way another shopper spoke to her son