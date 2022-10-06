Woman attacked while jogging in Windsor Locks

A woman was attacked by a stranger while jogging on Thursday morning in Windsor Locks, police said.

The woman was walking and jogging in the area of Old County Road just before 10 a.m. when a man she did not know ran up behind her and began punching her in the back of the head, according to the Windsor Locks Police Department.

The woman fell to the ground, injuring her hand and potentially breaking her fingers, and suffered a severe laceration to her head, police said. She “lay helpless” until someone called 911, police said.

The woman was treated on scene and taken to a hospital with a serious head injury, while police and K9 officers searched the area, police said.

Connecticut State Police eventually located the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Alexander Lesuer Russell of no known address, on Schoephoester Road, police said.

He was taken into custody and was charged with first-degree assault on an elderly person and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Friday, police said.

Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the attack, police said.