Police lights

Eugene Police are searching for a man after a woman was attacked walking her dog on West 18th Avenue near the bus stop west of Brittany Street on Monday morning.

According to police, an unknown man allegedly grabbed the woman’s face from behind and covered her mouth. The woman fought back, but the man punched her in the face and struck her in the back after she fell to the ground, police said. The woman’s dog bit the man, and the man left eastbound, police said.

The woman received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, police said.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man, possibly in his 30s, according to police. He was last seen wearing a dark gray or black hoodie, dark blue jeans, a black mask and light gray gloves.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 541-682-5111.

Makenzie Elliott covers breaking news and public safety for The Register-Guard. Reach her at MElliott@gannett.com. Find her on Twitter at @makenzielliott.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Woman attacked while walking her dog on West 18th Avenue