Woman attacking guard with fire extinguisher fatally shot in supermarket, CA cops say

A supermarket security guard fatally shot a woman accused of attacking him with a fire extinguisher, California police say.

The deadly brawl broke out at about 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at a grocery store on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles police said in a news release.

A woman in Ralph’s supermarket attacked a security guard with a fire extinguisher, then set it down and pulled out a screwdriver, police told KABC.

The guard shot her after she “made an aggressive move” toward him, police told KCBS.

Police arriving at the supermarket found the uniformed security guard providing first aid to the injured woman, who later died at a hospital, the release said.

Police did not say how the altercation began.

They ask anyone with information to call 213-382-9470 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.

