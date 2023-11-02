Woman attacks man with machete after argument over cleaning up table, Florida cops say

A call about a machete attack in a Florida home led officers to discover a man “lying on the living room floor, bleeding profusely,” deputies say.

Prior to deputies arriving at the scene, 28-year-old Alyssa Williams and a man in the Lake City house got into an argument when Williams was asked to “clean up items that were on the living room table,” according to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warrant affidavit obtained by McClatchy News. The Oct. 29 altercation turned physical when Williams struck the man several times with a machete before leaving, a witness told deputies.

The witness and man’s names are redacted in the affidavit given to McClatchy News.

Earlier in the day, another argument took place in the house after church when Williams was told she needed to move out, the witness said in the affidavit. At one point, Williams told the witness she would kill someone, according to the affidavit.

Later that night, while dinner was cooking in the kitchen, the argument about the living room table clean-up started, according to the affidavit. Williams went into a bedroom, grabbed a “large machete” and began striking the man around his head, the affidavit says.

While putting his hands up in self-defense, the man’s arms were sliced multiple times during the attack, the witness told deputies. The witness said she immediately called 911, and while she was on the phone, Williams told her, “I will kill you too,” according to the affidavit. The threat made the witness fear for her life, she told deputies.

Williams then left the residence, the affidavit says, and the machete was not located.

When deputies entered the home, they bandaged the man’s arms, the affidavit says. EMS continued the man’s medical treatment, which was transferred to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville due to his “life-threatening injuries,” according to the affidavit.

Williams faces felony charges of aggravated assault and battery, according to the warrant affidavit.

Lake City is about 60 miles southwest of Jacksonville.

Woman fights Uber driver as he traps her in car, tries to undress her, Florida cops say

Family dog attacks and kills ‘loving’ young boy on Halloween, Washington police say

63-year-old loses leg after pack of dogs attacks in her backyard, Utah cops say