Woman attacks neighbor over her clothing choices, MPD says

A woman was arrested for yelling at another woman about her fashion, and even making threats to beat up the woman’s kids.

On Aug. 10, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene in the 3000 block of Jean Drive.

The caller told police that while she was in her yard with her kids, a neighbor, later identified as Ladonna Bassett, approached and began yelling at her about the woman’s clothing choices.

Bassett walked over because her boyfriend kept looking at the woman, according to an affidavit.

Bassett also threatened to beat the woman and her kids up.

When the kids went inside, Bassett charged through the front door, grabbed an iPhone, and ran out of the house with it, court documents showed.

After a brief footchase, the phone was recovered, and the woman used it to call MPD.

Ladonna Bassett was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property less than $1,000.

Ladonna Bassett has a court date on Sep. 8.

