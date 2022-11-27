Woman attacks police with car after they question her about stolen credit card, sheriff says

A Florida woman was arrested on multiple charges after authorities say she hit two Polk County deputies with her car.

Deputies say they were called out to the Max Pay Pawn Shop in Lakeland just before 1 p.m. Saturday for a person attempting to use a stolen credit card.

When they arrived they tried to speak with 27-year-old Carina Holder of Davenport, but she got into a BMW X5 and attempted to take off, authorities said. Holder allegedly drove directly at two of the deputies with the vehicle.

Deputies tried shooting at Holder several times to stop the car, but two of them were still hit by her vehicle, the sheriff's office said. The deputies she struck – Deputy Melissa Myers and Deputy Sheriff Hannah Peche – were not seriously hurt.

Holder continued to drive away, but was caught about two miles away from the pawn shop, the sheriff's office said. She faces two counts of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, armed burglary, and resisting with violence. Various charges for fraud are expected as well.

"Fraudulent activity is how this began, and she elevated it to violence by trying to kill two deputies with her car. Fortunately, she was quickly apprehended, and even more fortunate is that neither one of the deputies were seriously hurt." Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Polk County officials say Holder has a criminal history that includes battery on a law enforcement officer and battery on an officer/firefighter.

The two deputies who shot at Holder were identified as Myers and Deputy Joshua Chaves. Myers has been with the PCSO since October 2007, and has been a patrol deputy since Dec 2014. Chaves has been with the PCSO since January 2014, and has been a patrol deputy since June 2015.

Three investigations into the incident are underway.