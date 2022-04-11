Woman attacks Sonic carhop and customer over ‘long’ wait for food, Oklahoma cops say

An Oklahoma woman is accused of assaulting a Sonic carhop and a customer after her order “took too long,” the Tulsa Police Department said.

The incident happened the night of Saturday, April 9, police said in a release.

Stacy Minihan had pulled her Ford Expedition into a stall at a Sonic on Tulsa’s south side before 10 p.m. and ordered some food.

When a carhop later came out with her order, Minihan “became very upset” over the wait.

“As the carhop tried to explain the restaurant was short staffed, witnesses saw Minihan get out of the car, slap the tray of food out of the carhop’s hand, then punch the carhop in the chest,” TPD said.

A customer who saw the attack followed Minihan, trying to get her license plate number. But Minihan pulled over and got out of her car to confront the customer, and shot them in the face at least once with a pepper ball gun, police said.

Pepper ball guns come in different shapes and sizes, but are designed to propel mace or pepper spray at a target, from a distance of several feet or more, to incapacitate them.

“This victim was hit multiple times and bleeding from the head,” according to police.

Officers responded and found Minihan at a Quiktrip gas station near the Sonic. She was found with 30 grams of meth and “other drug paraphernalia.”

Minihan was arrested on charges of assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and trafficking meth.

“No word on what exactly was in that Sonic order or if any tater tots were injured,” police said.

Customer upset over Church’s Chicken refund returns with a gun, Oklahoma video shows

Sonic worker’s car explodes outside restaurant. Odd smell saved him, Texas cops say

Man kills Sonic employees after accusations of fake order led to arrest, NE cops say

Taco Bell drive-thru worker shot to death over refusing counterfeit cash, CA cops say