Woman attacks store owners after card declined, hate crime investigation launched

A woman in Cleveland, Ohio, was seen on camera attacking owners of a beauty store after her card declined at the cash register.

​​"My father explained it to her very clearly that the reason you’re not able to walk out with the product is … There’s no money in your account. The card was denied, therefore, obviously, you can’t take the product out of the store and that seemed to set her off," the store owners’ son, David Jo, told news outlet WJW of the attack.

The scene unfolded Friday around 5 p.m. in Chic Plus Beauty Supply store , with some of the interactions caught on camera.

"May I please have my items please, I will leave and get out of your hair, you will never see me in your store again," the unidentified woman said during the incident.

"All I’m trying to do is get my items, that’s it. I’m not being belligerent," she added.

"We cannot give you anything because it’s not cleared," replied the owner.

The suspect then jumped behind the counter and attacked the store owners, including dragging the female owner by her hair, and destroying cosmetic displays, according to surveillance footage.

Police are currently looking for the woman and investigating whether it was a hate crime, as the store owners are originally from South Korea and the suspect is black.

"Watching your parents get thrust around and dragged around the store they worked so hard for … I couldn’t finish watching the video obviously," Jo added.

He explained that his parents have operated the store for the last five and a half years, and have lived in Cleveland for 25 years after moving from South Korea.

"I just saw my mom today since it happened and she’s all bruised up, her hair’s been pulled out, she has bruises all over her body… My dad’s mouth was all bloodied up," he added.

The woman faces felonious assault and vandalism charges, according to police