Woman attacks Uber driver then is kicked out and hit by another vehicle, Texas cops say

A woman accused of assaulting a rideshare driver was hit by a vehicle moments after being kicked out of her Uber, Texas police told news outlets.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, on San Antonio’s north side, WOAI reported.

The 21-year-old passenger was intoxicated and argumentative, the driver told police, the station reported. At one point, the woman started hitting and slapping the Uber driver, so he pulled over and told her to get out, police said.

She then attacked the vehicle, breaking a door handle and smashing the windshield before walking away, police told KSAT.

As the driver was calling 911 to report what happened, police said the woman wandered into a traffic lane and was struck by another vehicle, the outlet reported.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police told the San Antonio Express-News.

Police said she will be charged with assault and criminal mischief, the newspaper reported.

