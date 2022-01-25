Jan. 24—A Waynesville police officer was stabbed during a standoff with a woman in the middle of Russ Avenue on Monday afternoon.

WATCH: Woman attacks Waynesville police officer with knife

The woman was arrested on an initial charge of assault with a deadly weapon. She refused to tell law enforcement or jail authorities her name, but officers were able to identify through other means as Faith Wilson, 30.

Waynesville Police Lt. Chris Chandler was driving in his unmarked patrol car down Russ Avenue when he saw a woman standing in the middle of the road near Hardee's. It was around 12:30 p.m. — during the busy lunch hour on Waynesville's busiest thoroughfare.

Chandler parked his car, approached the woman and asked her to move out of the road. But the woman pulled out a knife and tried to stab him, according to officers.

Despite trying multiple de-escalation techniques to get the woman to drop her knife, Chandler was forced to back away from her because she continued to approach him armed with a knife.

Waynesville Police Detective Sam Holland arrived on the scene and tried to block the woman from Chandler with his vehicle. The woman stabbed the side of Holland's vehicle and managed to break loose from the blockade.

After she escaped, the woman stabbed Chandler in the back of the hand.

Holland then bumped the woman with his vehicle and knocked her to the ground. By then, additional backup had arrived and several officers were able to move in and detain her.

"They exercised great restraint and de-escalation techniques that saved this lady's life," said Waynesville Police Chief David Adams. "They did a phenomenal job."

The woman is currently in jail, where she is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, among other forthcoming charges.

Chandler may need stitches in his hand, but there are no serious injuries stemming from the attack.