Woman attempts to kidnap 4-year-old at Target store in Los Angeles: police

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for an attempted kidnapping Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a Target store located at 620 S. Virgil at around 12:30 p.m., according to an an LAPD Community Alert notification.

Police said the suspect, described as a Black adult female, approximately 40 years old, standing around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds, grabbed a 4-year-old victim from behind without consent and carried him outside of the store.

Police searching attempted kidnapping suspect

The woman only put the child down when she was confronted by the boy’s parents. She fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may recognize the woman is urged to contact officials at the Los Angeles Police Department.

