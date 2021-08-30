Woman who attended University of Kentucky pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol riot case

A woman from West Virginia who attended the University of Kentucky pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

In federal court in Washington D.C., Gracyn Dawn Courtright pleaded guilty to a charge of entering and remaining in a restricted area, according to federal court records. She had faced more charges.

Courtright will be sentenced Nov. 16. She could face up to six months in prison in addition to other fines and restitution.

She was attending UK at the time of the riot and had gotten court permission to travel to Lexington for classes. But a petition calling for her expulsion from UK circulated after her Jan. 6 activities became known. UK officials said on Feb. 24 they couldn’t provide any records for Courtright despite previously confirming she attended UK. Courtright was scheduled to graduate in May.

Courtright was originally charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, engaging in disorderly conduct in a restricted building, violent entry/disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and theft of government property, according to a federal criminal complaint.

According to documents submitted by federal prosecutors as part of the plea agreement, Courtright entered the Capitol building at approximately 2:42 p.m. via a door near the West Senate stairs. She remained inside until approximately 3:06 p.m.

Courtright posted several photos of herself inside the Capitol to social media.

“At approximately 3:01 p.m., surveillance footage showed Courtright walking up the steps near the Senate chambers carrying a “Members Only” sign,” according to plea deal documents. “A few minutes later, at approximately 3:05 p.m., while carrying the “Members Only” sign, Courtright was approached by a law enforcement officer who requested she give him the sign. Courtright returned the sign to the law enforcement officer and left the building through the north door at approximately 3:06 p.m.”







