Woman can avoid criminal conviction for exposing kids to heroin

Jul. 16—EAU CLAIRE — A former Eau Claire woman has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction for exposing her two young children to heroin.

Caitlin M. Johnson, 25, now of Bloomer, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.

A felony count of neglecting a child was dismissed.

As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the misdemeanor child neglect charge will be dismissed if Johnson pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, has no contact with known drug dealers or users, completes an alcohol and drug assessment, maintains absolute sobriety, and doesn't use illegal or non-prescribed substances in front of her children.

Co-defendant Bruce D. Willi, 29, also of Bloomer, returns to court Aug. 19.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police received information April 20, 2020, from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services that Johnson and Willi were heroin users, and were not able to care for their 7-month-old and 4-year-old children while under the influence of the drug.

An Eau Claire police detective and social worker met with Johnson in the kitchen of her residence. Her speech was slurred and pupils constricted. The detective suspected Johnson was under the influence of heroin.

The detective found baby formula, needle caps and a cut straw on the kitchen table. The detective suspected people were using drugs on the kitchen table next to the baby formula.

Johnson said she had been a heroin user in the past but no longer used the drug. She said she had used heroin at her home with Willi.

The detective also spoke with Willi, whose pupils were constricted. He was also sweating profusely. Willi said he hadn't used heroin in over a year. But he also said he and a friend used heroin at the kitchen table a week earlier and that the friend overdosed.

The social worker then told Johnson and Willi that their children would be taken from the home. Johnson then admitted she used heroin two days earlier and that she and Willi take the drug in the bathroom of their residence.

Johnson said she was using heroin frequently and that Willi used it daily. She also admitted to allowing other people to use drugs in their home.

A hair follicle test for the younger child was positive for the presence of fentanyl, methadone, cocaine and heroin.