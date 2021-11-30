Woman can avoid criminal conviction for exposing child to meth

Nov. 30—EAU CLAIRE — An Ashland, Ky., woman has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction for exposing her child to methamphetamine at an Altoona residence.

Nicole I. Meehan, 39, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.

As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the charge will be dismissed if Meehan pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, complies with the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services, has no contact with known drug dealers or users, completes an alcohol and drug assessment, and doesn't drink alcohol or enter taverns.

Meehan's co-defendant, Jolene M. Johnson, 39, of New Auburn, returns to court Jan. 20 for a plea hearing. Johnson is charged with two felony counts of neglecting a child.

According to the criminal complaint:

Authorities learned July 23, 2020, that Johnson and Meehan may have been exposing their children to methamphetamine at a residence in the 100 block of Tenth Street West in Altoona.

Johnson's two children lived there, as did Meehan's child. Meehan was at the residence with the three children when authorities arrived.

Meehan said she was a heroin addict years ago but had been clean for a long time. She said she has never used methamphetamine. No drugs were found in Meehan's bedroom.

After Johnson arrived at the residence, both she and Meehan agreed to a voluntary drug test.

Urine tests for both Johnson and Meehan were positive for the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Johnson told authorities she had been staying with Meehan at the Altoona residence for a few days because her trailer in Fall Creek doesn't have electricity.

A hair follicle test on Meehan's child was positive for the presence of methamphetamine. A similar test on one of Johnson's children was positive for methamphetamine. A hair follicle test on the second child was positive for both meth and amphetamine.