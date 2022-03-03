Woman can avoid criminal conviction for exposing infant to drugs

Mar. 3—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction for exposing her 2-month-old daughter to methamphetamine and cocaine.

Kaya R. Francel, 24, 1230 S. Dewey St., pleaded guilty Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to an amended misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.

As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the misdemeanor charge will be dismissed if Francel pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, completes an alcohol and drug assessment, maintains absolute sobriety, takes all prescribed medicines, complies with all rules and conditions of the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services, undergoes a mental health evaluation and completes parenting classes.

According to the criminal complaint:

A social worker contacted an Eau Claire police detective after having concerns about Francel's infant daughter. Francel had been reported to be transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire after being unresponsive because of an overdose.

The social worker had been alerted by the hospital that Francel had tested positive for cocaine and marijuana in a urine screen on Aug. 23. The baby visited the hospital two days later. She had symptoms of a skin rash, sinus congestion and diarrhea. But a urine screen for the baby yielded negative results for illegal drugs.

On Aug. 26, hair follicle samples were taken for both Francel and her infant daughter.

The baby's test was positive for the presence of both methamphetamine and cocaine.

The hair follicle sample for Francel tested positive for cocaine but negative for methamphetamine.

Police took Francel into custody. Francel said she did not use methamphetamine but admitted to smoking a cigarette with cocaine and also smoking marijuana.

When asked about the baby's exposure to methamphetamine, Francel said a man had smoked meth while staying at her residence. She said the meth had then been removed from the residence.