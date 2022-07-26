Woman avoids jail in 2019 Glastonbury jewelry theft

Jul. 26—A Hartford woman pleaded guilty to a felony last week in the theft of more than $8,800 worth of jewelry from The Silver Dahlia store on Hebron Avenue in Glastonbury and received a sentence without immediate prison time.

SHOPLIFTING SENTENCES

DEFENDANT: Ebony Marie Evans, 31, of Hartford.

CONVICTIONS: Second-degree larceny in June 9, 2019, theft of more than $10,600 in merchandise from The Silver Dahlia store in Simsbury, and third-degree larceny in June 12, 2019, theft of more than $8,800 from another Silver Dahlia store on Hebron Avenue in Glastonbury.

SENTENCES: Two years, suspended, and two years of probation in Simsbury case; and three years, suspended, and three years of probation in Glastonbury case.

Ebony Marie Evans, 31, pleaded guilty to third-degree larceny in Manchester Superior Court, the records show. Judge Karyl L, Carrasquilla sentenced Evans to three years of probation, with the possibility of up to three years behind bars if she violates release conditions.

The judge also ordered Evans to pay $8,808 in restitution and not to go to Silver Dahlia stores.

Evans' legal problems aren't over, however. She still faces a robbery case filed by Farmington police over an incident in June and two larceny cases filed by Ansonia police over incidents in December 2019 and January 2020.

The Glastonbury shoplifting occurred on June 12, 2019, and involved three women. Evans is suspected of working with the same two accomplices three days earlier in the theft of more than $10,600 in merchandise from a Silver Dahlia store in Simsbury, according to an affidavit by Glastonbury police Detective Christopher Kopencey.

In the Simsbury shoplifting, Evans accepted a plea bargain in which she was convicted of a felony count of second-degree larceny. She received a sentence without immediate prison time in that case as well — two years of probation with the possibility of up to two years in prison if she violates release conditions.

Online court records show that Evans has been convicted in at least 10 criminal cases in the last 10 years, as well as two motor-vehicle cases. She has received prison time in only two cases.

Neither prosecutor Casey Jean Flynn nor defense lawyer John R. Hyde could immediately be reached for comment Monday on why Evans received the non-prison sentence in the 2019 Glastonbury shoplifting case.

Her co-defendant in the Simsbury Silver Dahlia shoplifting, Juquana S. Little, accepted a plea bargain in January 2020 in which she was convicted of second-degree larceny in that case and was sentenced to 22 months in prison, online court records show. Little also received a 20-month sentence in January 2020 in a third-degree larceny in Manchester and a 22-month sentence for violating probation conditions in a 2015 sixth-degree larceny case.

The records don't indicate whether Little's sentences in the three cases were to run consecutive or concurrent. But state Department of Correction records show that she is no longer an inmate.

Kopencey reported in his July 2019 affidavit in Evans' case that he hadn't yet identified the third participant in the Silver Dahlia thefts.

Kopencey reported in his July 2019 affidavit in Evans' case that he hadn't yet identified the third participant in the Silver Dahlia thefts.