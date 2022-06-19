Woman avoids jail after attacking neighbor with pepper spray

Jun. 18—NEWBURYPORT — Moments after Ashley Cedrone's 63-year-old neighbor apologized for bumping into her friend as he was walking to his Low Street apartment, she doused his face with pepper spray, according to Newburyport police.

On Monday in Newburyport District Court, Cedrone admitted a judge or jury could find her guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 and saw the charge continued without a finding for a year.

If Cedrone, 35, stays out of trouble with the law for a year, completes an anger management course and avoids all possible contact with her neighbor, the charge will be dropped after a year.

"He was just trying to get to his apartment," Essex County prosecutor Paolo Cosmo said, adding that he ended up missing three days of work as he recovered.

The neighbor told Officer Matthew Whitty that as he was walking toward his apartment carrying bags of groceries, he bumped into a friend of Cedrone as the two were talking.

Cedrone became irate and after getting in his face, told him to apologize. The victim continued walking toward his apartment and apologized. But Cedrone continued to harass him — getting so close that her spit hit him. She then shot pepper spray into his face.

"He did not know what it was. As I entered the apartment, immediately my body started to react as though it was exposed to pepper spray," Whitty wrote in his report.

While Whitty helped the man clean up, Cedrone drove away from the apartment building. She was stopped a short time later by Officer Kevin Martin for an unrelated traffic violation.

Whitty drove to where Martin pulled her over and asked her to explain what happened with her neighbor. At first, she denied the confrontation but when Whitty told her he had spoken to her neighbor, she admitted to arguing with him.

She also denied using pepper spray but agreed she had it in her hand during the confrontation.

Cedrone said her neighbor had been asking women in the building on dates and visited her workplace where he made faces at her, according to Whitty's report.

But another woman who lives in the building told Whitty that the victim was not harassing women to go out with him. The neighbor added that the victim "keeps to himself and does nothing but help others when they ask for help," Whitty wrote in his report.

Whitty spoke to another witness who corroborated the victim's story.

"I find that Ms. Cedrone's account of the incident is not credible. I also find no evidence that Ms. Cedrone was in fear for her safety and continued to be the aggressor. I don't believe that the use of pepper spray was justified in this incident," Whitty wrote in his report.

During Cedrone's appearance in court, her attorney, Anthony Papoulias, argued that there was a history between her and her neighbor and others in the building, and that him bumping into her friend was the final straw.

"This wasn't her walking up to him and saying, 'Here, take this,'" Papoulias said.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

