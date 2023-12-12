Woman avoids jail in poo dispute

Dec. 12—A Lebanon woman avoided jail time after a neighborhood dog poop dispute.

Mackenzie Ray, 38, pointed a handgun at her neighbors after they complained that her dog left feces on their porch, according to court records.

Ray called police three times in one day in August 2022. She claimed she was sitting in her car in her driveway when Chasteven Crosby screamed at her. He was upset because he believed her dog pooped on his porch next door, according to court records.

Ray left the car, screamed at Crosby, went into her home at 1316 Ascot Drive, and emerged with a handgun, neighbors reportedly told authorities.

Crosby and Christina Bray were on their porch when Lebanon police arrived to find Ray, gun in hand, outside, according to court records. A patrolman drew his handgun on Ray and ordered her to drop hers, which she did, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Crosby had trespassed onto Ray's property and redirected her surveillance camera, which had been pointed at his property, police reported.

Her own security video and video shot by another neighbor clearly showed Ray point her gun at Crosby multiple times, according to the affidavit.

She was charged with pointing a firearm, a level 6 felony. But pleaded guilty recently to disorderly conduct, a B misdemeanor, instead. Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein sentenced her to six months in the Boone County Jail, but suspended the sentence in favor of probation.

Crosby, whom police said smelled of alcohol, pleaded guilty earlier this year to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to six months in jail, but Schein suspended the sentence without his serving jail time or probation.