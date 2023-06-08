Woman avoids trial on illegal alcohol sales, gets ARD program

Jun. 8—An Erie County woman won't go on trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly selling alcohol without a license in Meadville last summer.

Antanequia Shakwaun Akins, 30, of Corry was accepted into the county's accelerated rehabilitative disposition — or ARD — program on Wednesday by Judge Mark Stevens.

ARD is offered by Pennsylvania's court system to give first-time criminal offenders for misdemeanors the opportunity to be rehabilitated and move through the legal system quicker rather than formally go to trial.

Stevens ordered Akins to serve six months within the program under the supervision of the Crawford County Adult Probation Department.

Akins also must pay a $150 administrative fee and $590.25 in court costs as part of her acceptance into ARD.

If an offender successfully completes an ARD program, the person may petition the court to have charges dismissed and the case expunged. If an offender does not comply with the program's conditions, the person may be removed from ARD and the case would go back on the trial list.

Akins was to go on trial in county court for allegedly selling alcoholic beverages without a license on June 25, 2022.

She was charged last year by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) Erie office with allegedly selling alcohol without a license on the second floor of the Meadville Market House that night.

The second floor of the building houses Meadville Council on the Arts, 910 Market St. Akins had rented the space from the arts council.

According to the affidavit, two LCE officers entered the event in an undercover capacity at 8:40 p.m., after having received a public complaint.

"We observed a room with a DJ and approximately 15 patrons inside for a 30th birthday event," the affidavit said. "Antanequia Shakwaun Akins was walking around the general area issuing wrist bands and charging $10 per person. Akins was then observed working in a small kitchen type area and furnishing alcohol from the window area."

The two officers then purchased two 12-ounce cans of alcohol, priced at two for $5, with $10 given to Akins — $5 for the alcohol and a $5 tip, the affidavit said. The two officers then left at 9 p.m., according to the affidavit.