Woman’s baby delivered after she’s fatally shot outside Amazon warehouse, MN cops say

A pregnant Minnesota woman is dead after being shot in the parking lot of an Amazon warehouse, but her baby survived, Minnesota police say.

Responding to a 911 call, officers with the Lakeville Police Department found the 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle parked outside of an Amazon fulfillment center at 6:51 p.m. on Jan. 8, the department said in a news release.

First responders performed lifesaving measures and the woman was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with “life-threatening injuries,” a release said.

She died at the hospital but staff were able to deliver her baby, the release said. No update on the newborn’s condition was given.

Police say 32-year-old Donte Rapheal McCray — who has “employment affiliation” at the Amazon facility — was involved in the shooting.

McClatchy News reached out to Amazon for comment on Jan. 9 and is awaiting a response.

McCray knew the victim, police said, but the nature of their relationship is unclear.

He was arrested on a charge of manslaughter and booked into the Dakota County Jail, police said.

4-month-old in critical condition after driver swerves to miss dog, Texas cops say

Man ‘moaned’ in pleasure while rubbing pregnant woman’s belly at Walmart, IL cops say

Mom yelling at speeding car is run over by Porsche in front of her kids, Texas cops say

Mom missing after she didn’t pick up son from school bus stop, Pennsylvania police say