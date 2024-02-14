Woman, baby found dead in West Baltimore home, police say

Baltimore Police said they are investigating the deaths of a 32-year-old woman and 1-year-old infant who were found Tuesday in a Druid Heights home.

Ashley Shaw, 32, and August Shaw, whose first birthday was January 10, were found dead in a home on the 1800 block of McCulloh Street, a police spokesperson said.

The case is being investigated as a “questionable death,” police said. Both the woman and boy were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of their deaths. Nothing had been determined as of Wednesday morning, a medical examiner’s office spokesperson said.

“No signs of apparent foul play were observed,” police spokesperson Det. Nikki Fennoy said Wednesday.