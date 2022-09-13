Woman banned from Wyoming Valley Mall store

Sep. 13—WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County judge banned a Wilkes-Barre woman from entering and shopping at JCPenney for two years.

Tracey Ann Simoson, 54, of Scott Street, was arrested by Wilkes-Barre Township police when she failed to pay for $1,240 worth of items at JCPenney and other stores inside the Wyoming Valley Mall on April 20, 2021, according to court records.

Court records say JCPenney loss prevention officers reported Simoson stuffed items inside plastic bags she brought into the store and left failing to pay for the merchandise.

After Simoson was detained, she claimed she was stealing for her granddaughter's birthday, court records say.

Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Simoson to 18 months probation on charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property. She pled guilty to the charges July 9.

Lupas ordered Simoson not to enter JCPenney for two years as part of her sentence.

Simoson's legal issues are not over yet.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Simoson with stealing items from Boscov's Department Store on South Main Street and fleeing on a bicycle Aug. 21, court records say.

Police and Boscov's loss prevention officers stopped Simoson near South Main and Northampton Street where officers allege she was in possession of the stolen items and drug paraphernalia.

Simoson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 4 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft.