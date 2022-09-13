Woman banned from Wyoming Valley Mall store

Ed Lewis, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read

Sep. 13—WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County judge banned a Wilkes-Barre woman from entering and shopping at JCPenney for two years.

Tracey Ann Simoson, 54, of Scott Street, was arrested by Wilkes-Barre Township police when she failed to pay for $1,240 worth of items at JCPenney and other stores inside the Wyoming Valley Mall on April 20, 2021, according to court records.

Court records say JCPenney loss prevention officers reported Simoson stuffed items inside plastic bags she brought into the store and left failing to pay for the merchandise.

After Simoson was detained, she claimed she was stealing for her granddaughter's birthday, court records say.

Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Simoson to 18 months probation on charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property. She pled guilty to the charges July 9.

Lupas ordered Simoson not to enter JCPenney for two years as part of her sentence.

Simoson's legal issues are not over yet.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Simoson with stealing items from Boscov's Department Store on South Main Street and fleeing on a bicycle Aug. 21, court records say.

Police and Boscov's loss prevention officers stopped Simoson near South Main and Northampton Street where officers allege she was in possession of the stolen items and drug paraphernalia.

Simoson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 4 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft.

Recommended Stories

  • Dorchester man, 28, held in connection with shooting at Quincy's Elevation Apartments

    Dwayne Harper was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping for extortion, attempting to commit a home invasion and assault to rob while armed.

  • Democrat Letta: Fear plays role in Italy's Brexit-like vote

    The leader of Italy's center-left campaign alliance on Tuesday cited the gains of a Swedish populist party with neo-Nazi roots as further proof that fear is propelling the far-right’s growth in Europe, and he warned that the outcome of his own country's approaching election could determine Italy's future role in Europe. The solution that the right is raising is a solution of nationalism,'' Letta said.

  • Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

    Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles, according to police and his representatives. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was eating inside a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant with his girlfriend Monday afternoon when a suspect approached their table, media reports said. PnB Rock is best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish.”

  • Michigan man fatally shot by police after he killed his wife; his daughter blames incident on QAnon conspiracy theory

    Police killed a shotgun-wielding man in suburban Detroit on Sunday after he fatally shot his wife and wounded their daughter, authorities said.

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an Indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Brazen robbery suspects target victims eating at restaurant in LA

    Newly released video from a May 24 robbery shows two suspects armed with handguns rob a pair of victims who were dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Police said one of the suspect's has been arrested in connection with a string of statewide robberies.

  • Austin police warn community about recent 'jugging incidents'

    The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in another case of jugging.

  • 'First class passengers are not immune': Woman sentenced to four months in prison and must pay over $9,000 to American Airlines after 'unruly and intimidating' behavior on diverted flight

    "There is a line between boorish behavior on an airplane and criminal activity, and the defendant clearly crossed it," US Attorney Gary Restaino said.

  • Group punched Dallas business owner, took his keys before fatal road rage shooting, warrant reveals

    Details from a video reviewed by authorities revealed Jin Shin, a business owner from Dallas, Texas, who was killed following a minor car crash last month, was surrounded by a group of eight people before the shooting. The incident occurred on South University Drive in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 15, when Shin, who was described by his friends and family as a “pillar” of the Asian community in Dallas, was shot following a car incident involving his Jeep and a sedan driven by a woman with two female passengers. Two men then got out of the car, one of whom was identified as the suspected shooter, 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West.

  • Judge denies hospital release for nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash: 'She stole 6 innocent lives'

    A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Nicole Linton's request to be released from jail to a psychiatric hospital.

  • DNA Found During Memphis Jogger's Murder Investigation Links Suspect To 2021 Kidnapping And Rape, Authorities Say

    The man suspected of abducting and murdering a Memphis jogger is now accused of a 2021 kidnapping and rape. Cleotha Abston, referred to as Cleotha Henderson in some legal documents, has been indicted for a kidnapping and rape that occurred less than a year ago, according to redacted court records obtained by Fox News. The alleged incident, which took place in Shelby County, Tennessee, on Sept. 21, 2021, is the latest charge for the man accused of murdering schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza "

  • 'Cruel prank' at high school causes mass panic and culprits should be expelled, police say

    A “cruel prank” at a high school in Florida that created a panic in the cafeteria just a day after threatening graffiti was discovered in a bathroom stall has led authorities to press charges against the “pranksters” and recommend expulsion for all involved. The troubling incident began last Thursday at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, when the Daytona Beach Police Department were made aware of a specific threat that had been written on one of the bathroom stalls in the school which caused them to start an investigation. “The school and DBPD reviewed video and identified two students that had entered into the bathroom when the graffiti was discovered,” the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a statement released on social media.

  • No delay for Trump Organization criminal tax fraud trial

    The New York judge overseeing a tax fraud case against the Trump Organization on Monday rejected any effort to delay next month's trial, acknowledging concern that former President Donald Trump's company might be trying to "stall" the criminal case. At a pre-trial hearing in a New York state court in Manhattan, Justice Juan Merchan warned against delaying tactics, even as a Trump Organization lawyer said the decision by longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg to plead guilty changed how the defense will present its case. Prosecutors charged Trump's company and Weisselberg in July 2021 with scheming to defraud, tax fraud and falsifying business records for awarding "off-the-books" perks to senior executives.

  • ‘No Peace In Sight’: Family ‘Heartbroken’ Over Man’s Plea Deal In Brother, Pregnant Wife’s Slaying

    The family of a South Dakota man who murdered his brother and his pregnant sister-in-law with a baseball bat and a machete are blasting the plea deal prosecutors struck with him. Brent Hanson is pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2021 slaying of his brother Clyde Hanson, his sibling’s wife, Jessica Hanson, and her unborn baby, according to the Daily Beast. The plea deal will spare Hanson the death penalty. Clyde Hanson and Jessica Hanson’s family have since spoken out,

  • Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

    The children, who were 7 years old, 4 years old and 3 months old, were found in critical condition on a Coney Island beach, police said.

  • 17-year-old is shot in the head as she walks her dog, Pennsylvania cops say

    The 17-year-old and a friend had been followed after they left a convenience store, police said.

  • Dead Oklahoma inmate was suing over 'Baby Shark' claim

    An Oklahoma County inmate found dead in his jail cell over the weekend was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that in 2019, he and other inmates were tortured by jail employees who forced them to repeatedly listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark" for hours. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning, Oklahoma County Detention Center officials said in a news release. Basco's death is the 14th this year at the jail, which has faced criticism over inmate deaths, escapes and other incidents.

  • Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Witness says Parkland school shooter has IQ of 83

    Nikolas Cruz trial live updates: An expert on fetal alcohol syndrome was the first witness to testify Monday as the trial resumed after a week recess.

  • U.S. charges woman over threats against judge in Trump documents case

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has charged a Texas woman accused of making threats by phone against the federal judge in Florida who is presiding over the appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents that the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida home. In a criminal complaint filed on Sept. 6, an FBI agent said that Tiffani Shea Gish, who lives in the Houston area, left a series of threatening voicemails for U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

  • Woman accused of abducting 10-year-old girl in Nashua, NH

    A New Hampshire woman is charged with kidnapping after she allegedly took a 10-year-old girl she did not know to a high school football game.