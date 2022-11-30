Woman barges into house and shoots woman over barking dogs, Georgia cops say

A woman was shot multiple times when a dispute over barking dogs escalated into gunfire, authorities in Georgia say.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, and found a woman with “multiple gunshot wounds” standing in the street, according to the Flowery Branch Police Department.

She was hit twice, and officers applied a tourniquet before she was taken to a hospital, police said. Authorities haven’t released her identity.

The accused shooter, 56-year-old Fonda Spratt, was arrested a short time later. Investigators said they learned Spratt barged into the victim’s home and confronted her about barking dogs before pulling a gun and shooting her.

“This is incredibly unfortunate and could have ended in catastrophic results,” Police Chief Christopher Hulsey said in a statement. “There could have been more innocent individuals injured or killed.”

It’s not clear if or how the two women know each other. McClatchy News reached out to Flowery Branch police on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and was awaiting a response.

Spratt faces several charges including criminal attempt to commit murder, home invasion and two counts of aggravated assault, according to police. She was booked into the Hall County Jail where she’s being held on a $1,300 bond as of Wednesday, online records show.

Authorities said additional charges are possible.

Flowery Branch is about 45 miles northeast of Atlanta.

