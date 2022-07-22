Woman who barricaded herself in Newbury home returns to court

Jul. 22—NEWBURYPORT — Patricia Ross, a Hay Street woman who police say had more than 20 shotguns and rifles when a SWAT team stormed her home in March, was found competent to stand trial and released from custody.

In addition to a slew of illegal firearm charges, Ross faces a threatening to commit a crime charge after police say she called their station and said she was going to shoot officers. The threat prompted police to obtain an arrest warrant March 2 and seek a Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team to help place her in custody.

Ross, 63, was arrested March 2 about 2:30 p.m., shortly after dozens of heavily armed police officers converged upon her home.

Following her arraignment March 3 in Newburyport District Court, Ross was examined by a court clinician and brought to a hospital for further evaluation.

Ross returned to court Thursday to answer to claims that she violated conditions of her release — claims that prompted an Essex County prosecutor to tell a judge she risked being thrown back in jail while awaiting trial.

A probation officer assigned to the court told Judge Peter Doyle that as part of Ross' conditions of release, she was to remain medication compliant to maintain her mental health.

But ever since being released, Ross had yet to contact the court to verify she was taking her medications. That prompted Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy to tell the judge she was seriously considering asking him to place her back into custody.

Doyle decided against holding Ross but ordered her to present proof she was taking her medications by Sept. 2, her next court date, or risk losing her freedom while awaiting trial.

The SWAT team, consisting of specially trained officers from across eastern Massachusetts, used the police parking lot on Morgan Road as a stationing area before boarding two armored police vehicles and several other trucks. Most of the officers were wearing tactical gear and carrying assault-style rifles.

Story continues

The SWAT team tried to coax Ross out of her house, according to a Newbury police report. When that did not work, the officers broke into the house and used electronic equipment to find her.

She was found on the second floor among several firearms. While face to face with police, Ross surrendered without violence.

Newbury police Deputy Chief Patty Fisher wrote that in the hours leading up to the raid, she and Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski went to Ross' home and asked her to come outside to talk. When that failed, another officer came to her house to watch while she and Wojtkowski obtained an arrest warrant.

"We determined there was potential risk to officer safety should we approach the home to make contact with Patricia Ross," Fisher wrote in her report.

Fisher also mentioned that police seized guns from her home in 2017 and that Ross had made a series of disturbing phone calls to the police station in recent days. Due to the likely possibility she would become violent and had access to firearms, police obtained a "high risk" arrest warrant and called the SWAT team for assistance.

On Wednesday, police Chief John Lucey Jr. said activating the SWAT team was done out of "an abundance of caution" but acknowledged the presence of armored vehicles and dozens of heavily armed police officers would cause anxiety among the public.

He stressed that if there were a threat to the public, he would have made that clear right away. But in an effort to not tip off Ross, Lucey did not alert the public until all officers had arrived.

The SWAT team tried different methods to persuade Ross to leave her home, according to Fisher's report. The team was "required to breach the residence" and then found her on the second floor with firearms in plain view.

After getting a search warrant, officers combed the home for firearms and found dozens of rifles and shotguns as well as some pellet guns. Ross did not have permits or licenses to have them, police added.

In addition to threatening to commit a crime, Ross faces 21 counts of possessing a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license and improper storage of a firearm charge, according to Newbury police.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.