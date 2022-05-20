A woman barricaded herself in her Autumn Winds apartment to avoid eviction notice

Residents are being asked to stay away from law enforcement on the south side of building 700

A woman at Autumn Winds Apartments, 851 Ted A. Crozier Blvd., was taken in custody after barricaded herself in her apartment after Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies attempted to serve her an eviction notice.

Andria Caro was arrested around 4 a.m. Friday after exiting her apartment to walk her dog, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Negotiators with the sheriff's office began working to resolve the incident Thursday after attempting to execute an eviction against Caro.

The release said Caro resisted arrested before being taken into custody. She is charged with obstruction of services.

