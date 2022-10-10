Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack

Marcus Santos/New York Daily News/TNS
Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said.

The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in East Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said.

She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police.

The victim was treated at Harlem Hospital for a minor cut.

Cops are searching for the attacker, described as a 5-foot-10 bald man.

A recent spate of violent unprovoked attacks in the subways and around the city has left New Yorkers on edge.

