Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack
A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said.
The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in East Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said.
She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police.
The victim was treated at Harlem Hospital for a minor cut.
Cops are searching for the attacker, described as a 5-foot-10 bald man.
A recent spate of violent unprovoked attacks in the subways and around the city has left New Yorkers on edge.