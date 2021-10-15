Woman in 'batting stance' attempts assault on Capitol Police officers with baseball bat

A woman attempted to assault Capitol Police officers on Friday using a baseball bat and "assumed a batting stance," according to multiple reports.

The woman came to the West Front of the Capitol on Friday morning carrying the bat, according to Fox News. Police moved in on the suspect, and she reportedly bit one officer.

Authorities reportedly plan to charge the woman with assaulting a Capitol Police officer.

The woman was detained near the Capitol. She could be heard saying she was "arrested illegally" and was claiming police battery.

