Woman in 'batting stance' attempts assault on Capitol Police officers with baseball bat

Woman in 'batting stance' attempts assault on Capitol Police officers with baseball bat
Kaelan Deese
·1 min read

A woman attempted to assault Capitol Police officers on Friday using a baseball bat and "assumed a batting stance," according to multiple reports.

The woman came to the West Front of the Capitol on Friday morning carrying the bat, according to Fox News. Police moved in on the suspect, and she reportedly bit one officer.

Authorities reportedly plan to charge the woman with assaulting a Capitol Police officer.

The woman was detained near the Capitol. She could be heard saying she was "arrested illegally" and was claiming police battery.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Capitol, U.S. Capitol Police, Baseball, Crime, Law Enforcement, Law

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Woman in 'batting stance' attempts assault on Capitol Police officers with baseball bat

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • House Jan. 6 committee hears testimony from Trump's final attorney general, subpoenas his deputy

    House Jan. 6 committee hears testimony from Trump's final attorney general, subpoenas his deputy

  • Colorado activist played big role in Donald Trump's "Big Lie"

    A far-right activist who hosted a podcast went public with a fantastical claim just weeks ahead of the 2020 election.Driving the news: Colorado’s Joe Oltmann says he listened to a phone call hosted by left-wing "antifa" activists in September 2020.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOn the call, Oltmann purports that security director Eric Coomer of Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems said he could fix the vote to guarantee Presi

  • Florida school board member who supports masks reveals threats her family received

    "I don't reject people coming here and speaking their voice," Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins said during a meeting. "... I reject them following my car around."

  • U.S. to lift curbs from Nov. 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers - White House

    The White House on Friday said it will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals effective Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that barred much of the world from the United States. Restrictions on non-U.S. citizens were first imposed on air travelers from China in January 2020 by then-President Donald Trump and then extended to dozens of other countries, without any clear metrics for how and when to lift them. Curbs on non-essential travelers at land borders with Mexico and Canada have been in place since March 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • A Republican group is putting up gigantic billboards to remind Trump that he lost

    This move comes as a separate group, the Renew America Movement, endorsed 21 Democrats and prominent anti-Trump Republicans running in risky midterm races.

  • Lawsuit over Kenosha shootings: Police enabled armed militia

    A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest last year against police brutality in Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police enabled the violence by allowing an armed militia to have free run of the streets during the demonstration. Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz with an AR-style semiautomatic rifle during the protest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, after an officer shot Jacob Blake two days earlier. Rosenbaum and Huber died.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech ask EU agency to OK vaccine for kids 5-11

    Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech said Friday they have requested to have their coronavirus vaccine licensed for children ages 5 to 11 across the European Union. If EU regulators agree, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to get immunized against COVID-19. Pfizer and BioNTech said they submitted data to the European Medicines Agency, including late-stage results from a study testing their COVID-19 vaccine in more than 2,200 children ages 6 months to 11 years.

  • Pakistan Airlines suspends Afghan operations, citing Taliban interference

    Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspended flights to Kabul on Thursday after what it called heavy-handed interference by Taliban authorities. The suspension took place as the Taliban government ordered the airline, the only international carrier operating regularly out of the Afghan capital, to cut ticket prices to the levels of before the fall of the Western-backed Afghan government in August. "We are suspending our flight operations to Kabul from today because of the heavy-handedness of the authorities," a PIA spokesman said.

  • #EmptyShelvesJoe trends on Twitter as Republicans mock Biden for supply chain crisis

    The hashtag #EmptyShelvesJoe trended on Twitter Thursday as Republicans swiped at the Biden administration over the supply chain crisis.

  • Baltimore County school leaders pledge to follow report’s recommendation to cut costs

    Baltimore County public school leaders pledged this month to address numerous recommendations made by an outside consultant in an effort to cut costs within the state’s third largest school system. Superintendent Darryl Williams and school board chairwoman Makeda Scott delivered separate updates for the public Tuesday on plans to address the recommendations in a more than 750-page report ...

  • Central Pa. field hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting girl

    Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a Dauphin County field hockey coach who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

  • Crime at the center of Atlanta mayor's race as voting begins

    Atlanta mayoral candidates are talking about affordable housing, hoping to stave off a secession movement in a wealthy neighborhood and trading increasingly pointed jabs. Candidates seeking to mollify voters are competing in a wide-open race after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms surprised many in May by announcing she didn't want a second term. Kasim Reed, Bottoms' predecessor, is a top contender.

  • Texas AG wins stay against San Antonio school district vaccine mandate

    The Texas Supreme Court halted a coronavirus vaccine mandate for the San Antonio, Texas school district employees on Thursday hours before it was set to take effect.

  • Texas Supreme Court Halts School Vaccine Mandate Hours Before It Was to Begin

    The Texas Supreme Court halted a San Antonio school district’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for teachers and school employees Thursday — hours before the requirement was supposed to take effect. Under the mandate, all employees of San Antonio Independent School District were supposed to get vaccinated against the virus by Friday — directly challenging Gov. Greg […]

  • Officials knew of potential for 'catastrophe' when O.C. oil platforms approved in 1970s

    Officials raised concerns in the 1970s about plans for oil platforms off Orange County.

  • Parents launched recall effort against West Ada trustee. Here’s what’s happened since

    The dispute revolves around the board chair’s occupation.

  • Focus group: Child tax credit expansion divides swing voters

    Some swing voters say the most important elements to preserve in Democrats' massive social spending package are the ones that would lower prescription drug costs, reduce pollution and make childcare or pre-K free or more affordable.Yes, but: Considerably less popular among Trump-to-Biden voters: Extending the expanded child tax credit to 2025. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: These were among the biggest takeawa

  • Partner of Chicago Officer Ella French released from hospital

    Carlos Yanez Jr. will now continue his recovery at home.

  • Doc Rivers talks meeting with Ben Simmons, won’t rule him out for games

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers goes into his meeting with Ben Simmons and he will not rule him out for games.

  • 'Thirst' grows for Trump White House insider info

    When Team Trump left the White House, members found themselves canceled on social media, kicked off the political party circuit, and banned from New York publishing houses.