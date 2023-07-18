Woman on beach accidentally shot by man cleaning sand from gun, Florida cops say

A woman relaxing on Panama City Beach was shot in her leg when a man cleaning sand out of his gun on a balcony above accidentally fired his weapon, police said.

Damien Chhoeung, 20, of Georgia, was on the balcony of a condominium along the beach on July 15, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Chhoeung told police he had been drinking Crown Royal when he pulled his gun out of his backpack and saw sand in it, police said.

As he tried to clean the gun, he pointed it over the balcony railing toward the beach and accidentally fired, police said.

The shot rang out and beachgoers scattered, police said.

Officers ran out onto the beach, where they found a woman lying on a towel with a gunshot wound to her knee, according to police.

Witnesses told officers that the shot had come from the nearby condominiums, but they didn’t know which balcony.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover, police said.

After the shot was fired, Chhoeung and the other people in the condominium with him put the gun back into the backpack, police said.

They ran and another man took the backpack and threw the gun into the woods nearby, police said.

Chhoeung later provided a Google Maps pin drop location of where the gun had been stashed and it was recovered, police said.

Chhoeung has been charged with possession of marijuana, multiple weapon offenses, attempting to destroy or conceal evidence, and attempted manslaughter, according to jail records.

Chhoeung is a resident of Fayetteville, Georgia, about 25 miles south of Atlanta.

