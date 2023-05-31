Woman beaten to death at home near Central and Edgemoor; man in custody

A woman in her mid-40s died after being beaten Tuesday evening in east Wichita.

Officers responded to a call around 5:14 p.m. in the 5700 block of E. Central after a man said he had hit his mother over the head with a brick, Wichita police Lt. Krys Henderson told an Eagle reporter.

Officer arrived and did not find anything. They peered over the fence at the home and noticed the woman on the ground in the backyard, Henderson said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries to her head and upper body. She died an hour after the initial call, according to Henderson.

Witnesses told police they saw a man in his mid-20s running away from the home with blood on him, holding a knife. He was found by police in the 500 block of E. Oakwood, Henderson said.

The man was taken into custody and was being interviewed by homicide detectives Tuesday evening.