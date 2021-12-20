Woman beaten to death at Northeast Side residence in domestic dispute, police say

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating a beating death on the Northeast Side on Dec. 18, 2021, that they said appears to be domestic related.

A 33-year-old woman has been killed and a man is in custody in what Columbus police say was an apparent domestic dispute at a home on the Northeast Side.

Columbus Division of Fire medics were called at 8:26 p.m. Saturday to a home on the 5100 block of Cleveland Avenue near Minerva Park on a report of an unconscious person, but contacted police after they realized that the woman involved had suffered trauma.

She was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where she died at 9 p.m., police reported. Her death is the 193rd homicide of the year in Columbus.

A homicide detective said the woman suffered blunt-force trauma, suggesting that she was beaten.

Detectives were not releasing the name of the victim early Monday afternoon pending notification of her family and were withholding the name of the suspect — identified only as a 41-year-old man — suspect's name because the killing involved a domestic dispute and to release his name would potentially identify her publicly before her family was informed.

Anyone with information about this incident or any homicide is asked to contact the homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

