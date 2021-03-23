Woman beaten, dragged during brazen SF robbery after church

She was walking home from church on Sunday when the suspects attacked from behind and grabbed her purse. When she refused to let go, they punched her several times in the face and she was ultimately dragged by the suspects' getaway car.

Recommended Stories

  • Unwelcome to Miami

    The IRS says more stimulus checks are on the way. And AstraZeneca released results from its US clinical trial. It's Monday's news.

  • Biden administration frets J&J may miss vaccine goal

    The full tranche of vaccine Johnson & Johnson committed in February to delivering may not be ready to ship until the third week of April.

  • NYPD upgrades charge against subway sucker-punch suspect

    The NYPD has upgraded charges against the suspect arrested in an unprovoked attack on a subway train.

  • Swarms Of Snakes And Spiders Flee Toward Homes To Escape Australia Floods

    Record rains have led to heavy floods, and that's caused bugs, snakes and other critters to seek refuge.

  • Arkansas GOP governor said the near-total ban on abortion he signed is designed to land before the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

    "This is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said of the near-total ban. "And that's the intent of the legislation."

  • Disabled Man’s Car Set on Fire in Bay Area, Family Says It’s ‘Racially Motivated’

    The Redwood City Police Department is now investigating an incident involving a disabled Asian man after someone torched his car over the weekend. The man found his torched car in an alley behind 3752 Rolison Road at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to ABC7’s Dion Lim. The man had found a job at Safeway with the help of Ability Path, an organization that helps those with special needs and developmental disabilities.

  • Miami Beach curfew aims to shut down Spring Break partying

    A party-ending curfew imposed after fights, gunfire, property destruction and dangerous stampedes broke out among huge crowds of people in Miami Beach could extend through the end of spring break. Miami Beach commissioners voted unanimously Sunday to empower the city manager to extend the curfew in the South Beach entertainment district until at least April 12, effectively shutting down a spring break hot spot in one of the few states fully open during the pandemic. SWAT teams and law enforcement officers from at least four other agencies sought to contain the raucous crowds, but confrontations continued for days before Miami Beach officials enacted the curfew, which forces Ocean Drive restaurants to stop outdoor seating entirely.

  • Shares slip, dollar creeps up as markets await Powell and Yellen

    Shares edged down, bond yields eased and the dollar crept up towards recent peaks on Tuesday with markets in a cautious mood ahead of Congressional testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day. The STOXX index of 600 European shares was down 0.4%, while the benchmark 10-year German government bond yield dropped 1.9 basis points to -0.3290% as Monday's plunge in the Turkish lira and lingering concerns over coronavirus infection rates drove investors to safer assets. The dollar firmed and S&P 500 futures were 0.28% lower, with markets turning their attention to an update from Powell.

  • US has a long history of violence against Asian women

    Esther Song tears up as she attends a community rally to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence and racist attitudes, in Los Angeles in February 2021. AP Photo/Damian DovarganesAsian American women understand that the alleged murderer of eight people in Atlanta was acting in keeping with a culture filled with racialized and sexualized views of Asian women. Of the people murdered, four women were of Korean descent and two of Chinese heritage. The shooter himself, Robert Long, has said he was motivated to act violently because of his self-proclaimed “sex addiction.” He allegedly told investigators that the businesses he attacked represented “a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.” Long sought to eliminate the objects of his sexual temptations, Asian women. In doing so, he drew on the U.S.‘s long history of sexualizing Asian American women. A long history of stereotypes Harmful stereotypes of Asian women in American popular culture date back to at least the 19th century. Back then, American missionaries and military personnel in Asia viewed the women they met there as exotic and submissive. These stereotypes influenced the first U.S. immigration law based on race, the 1875 Page Act, which prevented Chinese women from entering the United States. The official assumption was that, unless proven otherwise, Chinese women seeking to enter the United States lacked moral character and were prostitutes. In fact, many were wives seeking to reunite with their husbands who had already come to the U.S. Around the same time, Chinese women in San Francisco also were scapegoated by local public health officials who feared they would spread sexually transmitted diseases to white men, who would then spread it to their wives. In the mid-20th century, U.S. wars and military bases in China, Japan, the Philippines, Korea and Vietnam resulted in increased interracial contact between American soldiers and Asian women. The GIs’ restricted interactions with the larger Asian population meant that they met Asian women that worked on or near the military bases: on-base service workers who cleaned or cooked, or sex workers in the surrounding communities. Some soldiers married Asian women and brought them home as war brides, while others primarily viewed Asian women as sexual objects. Both approaches perpetuated stereotypes of Asian women as sexually submissive, either as ideal wives or sexually exotic prostitutes. These stereotypes are evident throughout U.S. popular culture in the form of novels and movies, including “The Teahouse of the August Moon” and James Michener’s “The Bridges at Toko-Ri,” which feature romances between GIs and Asian women. Vietnam War-era films like “Full Metal Jacket” and “Platoon” depict graphic sexual violence committed by American GIs against Vietnamese women. Violence against Asian American women In online digital pornography, Asian women are disproportionately presented as victims of rape, compared to white women or women of other racial backgrounds. Asian American feminist and activist Helen Zia has argued that there is a connection between the portrayals of Asian women in pornography and violence against Asian American women. Rosalind Chou, a sociologist, describes how in 2000, a group of white men kidnapped five Japanese female exchange students in Spokane, Washington, to fulfill their sexual fantasies of Asian female bondage, a subgenre of pornography. Sexual attacks targeting Asian American women are more likely to come from non-Asians. Though most attacks on white or Black women come from men of the same ethnic background, Asian American women – and Native American women – are more likely to be sexually assaulted by males of a different ethnicity. The most recent high-profile example of this dynamic is the 2015 rape of a woman by white Stanford student Brock Turner. Not until 2019 did the woman, Chanel Miller, reveal her name and identity as an Asian American woman. At that point many Asian American women understood another element of what had already been a troubling case of white male sexual aggression: Turner likely felt entitled to use and abuse Miller’s unconscious body not just because she is a woman, but because of her Asian heritage. Police across the nation, like these Seattle officers, have stepped up their presence in Chinatowns and other Asian neighborhoods. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren Targeted attacks In March 2020, Asian American and Pacific Islander community organizations joined with San Francisco State University’s Asian American Studies Program to document incidents of anti-Asian racism occurring across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group they formed, called StopAAPIHate, has recorded an average of 11 anti-Asian hate incidents in the U.S. each day since its creation, including in-person and online verbal harassment, civil rights violations and physical assaults. The group has found that Asian women report hate incidents 2.3 times as often as Asian men. The data doesn’t distinguish between sexual assaults or harassment and other types of physical attacks and harassment, but it nevertheless emphasizes the vulnerability of being Asian and being female. Oppression of women of color Asian women are not the only targets of racial and sexual violence. Any non-white woman has a greater risk of these perils than white women do. One day after the white male shooter in Georgia killed six Asian women, an armed white man was detained outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence in Washington, D.C. As a mixed-race South Asian and Black woman, Harris is not exempt from this culture that racializes and sexualizes Asian women and all women of color. None of us is. [The Conversation’s Politics + Society editors pick need-to-know stories. Sign up for Politics Weekly.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Karen Leong, Arizona State University and Karen Kuo, Arizona State University. Read more:Racism is behind anti-Asian American violence, even when it’s not a hate crimeThe long history of US racism against Asian Americans, from ‘yellow peril’ to ‘model minority’ to the ‘Chinese virus’ The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Biden didn't 'open' the U.S.-Mexico border, but it isn't 'closed' either

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas went on almost every Sunday talk show to deliver a message about immigration through the U.S.-Mexico border: "The border is closed." He told NBC News the Biden administration is "expelling families" and "single adults," though not unaccompanied minors. "We are not expelling children, girls, 5, 7, 9 years old back into the desert of Mexico, back into the hands of traffickers," Mayorkas told MSNBC. Clearly, the southern border isn't "closed." Some families with small children are being allowed in, and the number of unaccompanied migrants has pushed sanctioned shelters far above capacity, leaving hundreds of children in crowded Customs and Border Protection facilities past the allowed three-day maximum. Mayorkas told CNN that DHS is "working around the clock to move these children out of the Border Patrol facilities into" appropriate shelters. A federal judge had blocked former President Donald Trump from returning unaccompanied migrants to Mexico since November. President Biden did not resume the expulsions when an appellate court reversed that decision in January. But the border also isn't "open," as many Republicans claim. The Biden administration has been using Trump's pandemic-linked Title 42 emergency health order to turn away adults and many families, though Mexico stopped taking back families with young children for several weeks. And while border crossings have risen since Biden took office — apparently fueled largely by smugglers selling migrants on the idea that Biden will be more lenient than Trump — the uptick began almost a year before Biden took office, according to CBP data collected by the American Immigration Council. Here are some basic facts being left out. - The current spike in apprehensions began last year.- 72% of all people apprehended at the border are still being expelled.- Unaccompanied kids haven't been expelled since November.- Family apprehensions are <50% of 2019 levels. pic.twitter.com/Fa4Cm5g85V — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) March 21, 2021 Without Trump's draconian policies to rally against, Democrats don't really have a coherent immigration policy, David Leonhardt writes at The New York Times. "The U.S. could increase legal immigration. It could build more detention facilities with humane conditions. It could do more to improve conditions in Latin America and to push Mexico to control its own southern border. The Biden administration is pursuing many of these policies." But, he adds, "if Biden and his aides appear to be less steady on immigration than many other policy areas, there is a reason for that: They are less steady." More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsSidney Powell seeks to dismiss Dominion lawsuit, argues 'no reasonable person' would mistake her claims for 'fact'What the woke revolution is — and isn't

  • During fight, woman killed in Dallas after driver ran over her when she fell out of car

    A woman and a driver had been fighting inside of a car when she fell out as he accelerated, Dallas police said

  • 2 hikers die in apparent 100-foot fall from icy cliff in Acadia National Park: Officials

    The bodies of two hikers who died in an apparent 100-foot fall from an icy mountain cliff in Maine's Acadia National Park were located and recovered after an air and ground search was launched when they were reported missing by relatives. The bodies were discovered on Saturday morning on Dorr Mountain in Acadia National Park near Bar Harbor by a volunteer search party, according to a statement from the National Park Service. The hikers were described as a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Rutland, Massachusetts.

  • Brie Bella shares 'saggy stomach,' gets real about body image after baby: ‘My treasure marks are something special’

    Brie Bella is treasuring her post-baby body.

  • Boulder shooting: Gunman kills 10 at King Soopers grocery store

    A police officer who was the first to respond to the attack is confirmed as one of the victims.

  • Khamenei says U.S. promises have no credibility for Iran

    Iran does not trust U.S. promises on lifting sanctions and will only return to its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal once Washington fully removes the measures, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is exploring ways to restore the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with major world powers, but which was abandoned in 2018 by President Donald Trump, who reimposed sanctions.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • Atlanta gunman charged with "malice murder" and aggravated assault

    The 21-year-old white man who confessed to opening fire at three Atlanta-area spas and killing eight people, including six Asian women, has been charged with "malice murder" and aggravated assault, a county sheriff said Monday.Why it matters: The killings spurred nationwide outrage over anti-Asian violence in the U.S. Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) leaders and public officials have called for police to rule the shootings a hate crime, arguing that law enforcement are unable to recognize a case of anti-Asian hate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Robert Aaron Long already faced eight charges of murder. The Cherokee Sheriff's Office also earlier charged him with one count of assault.Malice murder is an offense in Georgia alleging implied or express malice. It's unclear whether a racial motive has been ruled out.What they're saying: "In an effort to preserve the case for prosecution, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office will not be making any additional comments about this case at this time," the sheriff's office said in a statement to news outlets.The big picture: Anti-Asian racism has been on the rise since the pandemic started, with Asian women more than twice as likely to report hate incidents than Asian men, per Stop AAPI Hate. Over 183 national organizations led by AAPI groups are calling on President Biden to set aside $300 million for addressing anti-Asian hate. Last week, the president urged passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which would improve hate crime tracking and tap a Justice Department official for reviewing COVID-related hate crimes, among other things. Go deeper: Why attacks against the AAPI community are difficult to prosecute as hate crimesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A North Korean citizen has been extradited to the US for the first time to stand trial for money laundering and violating sanctions

    The North Korean man was taken into US custody on Saturday. He is the first North Korean citizen to have ever been extradited to the US to face trial.

  • Drug dealer caught after accidentally leaving purse containing heroin and cocaine in supermarket

    Shantae Duporte, 20, had hidden up to £2,000 worth of drugs in the purse and left it at a store in Hyson Green, Nottinghamshire Police said.

  • Silent No Longer: 7 Designers Speaking Up About Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

    "I have a voice."