Woman beaten with hammer, robbed at tow lot

Wing, the drone-powered delivery company operated by Alphabet, intends to introduce a larger craft capable of towing heavier packages to customers. The news comes on the heels of Walmart's decision to expand its drone deliveries in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, so it's no wonder Wing is working to upgrade its stock; The outfit is one of the two firms facilitating Walmart's drone delivery effort, alongside Zipline. Walmart said just last week that a quarter of the items in its larger Supercenter stores don't meet the size and weight requirements for delivery by drone.