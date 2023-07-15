Woman beaten severely; warrant issued for suspect

Jul. 15—Staff Reports

A woman was severely beaten at her residence and an arrest warrant was issued for a suspect in the case.

Authorities believe the suspect was the woman's boyfriend at the time of the assault, 43-year-old Mark Edward Born Jr. of Byng.

At about 2:21 a.m. June 25, a woman called 911, but dispatchers were unable to understand what she was saying. Pontotoc County sheriff's deputies responded to the area of a cell phone tower in Byng where the call was pinging from.

Deputies searched the area, but could not locate anyone.

"A short time later, Central Dispatch advised the female (said) her "face was beat in, having a hard time talking," Deputy Roberto Vargas said in a report. "Byng Fire and Mercy EMS was requested while we attempted to locate the subject."

Vargas said the woman was eventually able to give her first name, and Central Dispatch provided multiple addresses in the city of Byng belonging to the first name of the caller. Vargas and Deputy Ryan Hudson responded to all the addresses given, but did not locate the victim.

At about 2:39 a.m., the woman was able to tell Central Dispatch her address, located in the 19,000 block of County Road 1480 near Francis.

"Deputy Hudson and myself relocated to the address advised," Vargas said. "The victim was able to honk her vehicle's horn, helping us locate the correct home on a multi-home property. As I approached, I observed a red (car) parked in the front driveway of a mobile home. I observed a naked female, covered in blood sitting in the driver seat with the door open. I attempted to communicate with the subject, however, due to the severity of her injuries, communication was very limited."

Vargas said Byng Fire and Mercy EMS were cleared to respond, and, after the victim was taken to Mercy Hospital Ada, law enforcement officers used a PA system to command any persons possibly inside the residence to exit.

"After multiple attempts and no response, Deputy Hudson, myself and (Chickasaw) Lighthorse Officers entered the residence to locate any suspects or additional victims," Vargas said. "None were located, however, in the north end bedroom of the residence, I observed multiple blood stains on the bed ... and a baseball bat that appeared to be covered in blood. We then exited the residence."

Vargas said at 5 a.m. that morning, deputies obtained a search warrant, then returned to the residence and seized evidence, which included the bloody bedding and the baseball bat.

The victim was later taken from Mercy Hospital Ada to an Oklahoma City Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The victim was unable to provide details of what happened, but during the investigation, deputies learned that Born was in a relationship with the victim, and went to speak with him at his grandmother's home in Byng, where he reportedly resides.

"I observed Born's hands to be slightly red, swollen, and (he had) small lacerations on his knuckles," Vargas said. "Upon advising Born I would be reading his Miranda Rights before continuing my questions, he advised he would not answer questions without an attorney present."

Sheriff John Christian said at the time, authorities did not have enough evidence to arrest Born, so the interview was concluded.

The following day, deputies were able to interview the victim, but she reportedly said she did not "remember any details of the night."

Deputies, with the victim's permission, then reviewed security camera footage from her residence.

"I observed a subject leaving (the victim's) residence matching the body description of Mark Edward Born Jr.," Vargas said.

"The subject is then observed leaving the residence in a small Honda SUV. The vehicle in the video matched a 2002 Honda CLX bearing Oklahoma Tag (KOU085) that was observed at ... Born's grandmother's house (where) he has been residing."

Soon after, deputies applied for, and were granted, an arrest warrant for Born on suspicion of assault and battery with great bodily injury.

As of press time Friday, he had not been arrested. Christian asks that anyone with information concerning Born's whereabouts to call 911 or the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office at (580) 332-4168.

According to Oklahoma court records, Born was released from prison in 2021 after serving 21 years for first-degree manslaughter.

In June 2022, Born was charged in Murray County with assault and battery, disturbing the peace and public intoxication. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 90 days with all but five days suspended and was ordered to pay fines.