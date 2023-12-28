Woman beaten with sledgehammer while collecting recyclables dies, California cops say

A woman believed to be in her 60s collecting recyclables at a Southern California college on Christmas Eve died after a sledgehammer attack, sheriff’s officials reported.

The woman, whose name was not released, died of her injuries Monday, Dec. 25, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The attack took place around 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, at El Camino College near Torrance, deputies said.

The woman’s dog, which she had been walking, remained by her side after the beating, KTLA reported. A passerby spotted her on the ground near the campus gymnasium.

“It’s devastating,” neighbor Leslie Andersen told the station. “It’s gut-wrenching. I’m still in shock. Our dogs became friends so they would play together and we would talk. Just the sweetest woman.”

A short time after the attack, deputies arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the case, sheriff’s officials said. An investigation continues.

Officials ask that anyone with information call 323-890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-222-8477.

Torrance is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

