Woman beats Wichita dollar store worker with cables after accusation of stealing, police say

A Dollar General employee in west Wichita was injured when a woman beat him with jumper cables, police said.

Police are looking for the woman and a man, both believed to be in their late 20s, from the incident that happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Dollar General at 4211 West Central, which is near West Street. Employees asked them to leave after they had been caught stealing, police said.

The suspects left before police arrived.

Police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said Wednesday that they are still looking for the man and woman. It’s unknown if they took anything, he said.

A police media report and account from Rebolledo provide some details of what happened:

The man and woman came into the store and started “stealing, leading to an altercation between” them and two employees, an officer wrote in the media report. The attack happened outside.

The woman “began striking (one of the employees) with jumper cables multiple times leaving visible injuries on his back” and forearm, the media report says. The employee refused an EMS transport to the hospital.

The suspects left in a vehicle and headed south.

The media report says a “pick up” warrant was issued for the woman.