Woman behind bars after attempting to smuggle drugs into Butler County Jail

A woman is behind bars after deputies say she attempted to smuggle drugs into the Butler County Jail on Sunday.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN), along with the help of jail investigations, arrested Melissa Riley, 40, of Hamilton, after she was caught trying to drop off a denture adhesive containing Suboxone to an inmate.

Riley was charged with Illegal Conveyance of Drugs. She is currently being held at the Butler County Jail.

“If you try to smuggle drugs into our jail, we will have a cell ready for you,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.