Woman being filmed in dance studio bathroom spots camera thanks to TikTok, PA cops say

When a woman showed up to her private dance lesson, she says the instructor provided her with clothing and asked her to try it on in the home studio’s bathroom, according to police in Pennsylvania.

But as she was changing in the restroom on Aug. 16, she spotted what looked to be a cell phone charging block plugged into an outlet, according to the Norristown Police Department.

Having previously seen a TikTok video warning women about hidden cameras disguised as charging blocks, she decided to investigate, police say. A search for “hidden camera in charger box” on TikTok pulls up videos with hundreds of millions of views.

“The victim confirmed that the charging block was, in fact, a pinhole camera, removed the data card which had just captured her getting changed, and turned it over to the Norristown Police Department,” according to an Aug. 24 news release.

Francis Gerarn Laurenzi was arrested, and in executing a search warrant at the unlicensed dance studio, authorities seized multiple electronic and media storage devices.

Police found 146 video files from as far back as 2020, and there are believed to be at least 20 victims, according to WPVI.

The 37-year-old dance teacher is charged with invasion of privacy and using instruments of crime, the outlet reported, and more charges are expected.

Police believe they may find more victims as investigators continue to restore and review files.

To identify the victims, police ask anyone who took dance lessons at “FG Dance Academy” — also “Frankie G Dance” — to call the criminal investigations division at 610-270-0491. The studio operated in the basement of 1705 Kendrick Lane with instructor “Frankie G.”

Norristown is about 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

