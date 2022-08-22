Woman believed to be the mother of 2 kids found dead in suitcases is in South Korea: police

A woman who authorities believe to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases is in South Korea, according to Seoul police.

Earlier this month, police in Auckland, New Zealand, started a murder investigation after a family reported finding body parts in luggage bought at auction from a storage facility.

The remains belonged to two children, between the ages of 5 and 10, who died several years ago.

A Seoul, South Korea, police official said on Monday that the mother of the two children has been in South Korea since 2018.

The official said the woman entered the country in 2018. She has citizenship in both countries.

The woman has not been identified but she’s described as in her 40s. She could face extradition to New Zealand.

“If the woman is clearly identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant is received, there is a high possibility of an Interpol red notice. We will then proceed with the extradition process,” an official from the Foreign Affairs Bureau of the National Police Agency told reporters in Seoul, according to the Hankyoreh newspaper.

The family that bought the luggage is not believed to be involved in the deaths of the children.