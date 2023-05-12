Woman bites officer after refusing to leave Ingles, hiding in bathroom in Barrow County, police say

A woman was arrested after officials say she bit a police officer.

Auburn police told Channel 2 Action News on May 4, officers received reports of a woman who was refusing to leave an Ingles Markets located on Atlanta Highway.

Employees told officers the store had been closed for 20 minutes, and the woman had been found hiding in the bathroom.

When officers arrived at the store and confronted the woman, she began to make violent threats towards the officers.

This prompted the officers to arrest the woman; however, when they tried to do so, officials said she bit one of them on the wrist.

Eventually, officers were able to restrain and arrest her.

The bitten officer was treated for injuries and returned to work later. No other officers were injured.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

She was charged with obstruction and was taken to Barrow County Jail.

