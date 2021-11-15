Woman bites off huge chunk of officer’s ear after bar fight in Louisiana, cops say

A 36-year-old woman bit off a huge chunk of an officer’s ear after a bar fight in Louisiana, police told media outlets.

Officers with the Houma Police Department responded shortly after midnight, Nov. 12, to Joni B’s Bar on Howard Avenue after reports of several women fighting in the parking lot, WVUE reported.

Police said one of the officers was attempting to break up the fight before a woman identified as Michelle Smith bit off a large portion of the officer’s right ear and ran off, Houma Times reported.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where they are recovering from the injury, WWL reported.

Police said Smith is wanted on one count of second-degree battery, WDSU reported.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts can call the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371, the department said on Facebook.

McClatchy News reached out to the Houma Police Department and is awaiting response.

Houma is about 83 miles southeast of Baton Rouge.

