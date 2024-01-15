Woman bitten, man stabbed during fight in Pittsburgh neighborhood

A man was stabbed because of a fight in Sheraden Sunday night, according to police.

Pittsburgh Police say officers and EMS were called to the 2700 block of Zephyr Avenue just after 10 p.m. for the reported stabbing.

On scene, first responders found three adults, two women and a man, who knew each other.

Police say the women had been arguing, and during the altercation, one was bitten. She thought the male bit her, so she stabbed him in the buttocks.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The bitten woman was treated on scene.

Police say all three will be charged with simple assault.

