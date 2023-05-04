Woman bleeding when arrested, taken to Sebastian County jail the day before her death

Less than 24 hours after a woman arrested on a complaint of hitting her husband on the hand said she was in fear because she was bleeding, she was rushed from the Sebastian County Detention Center to a hospital where she died.

Marie Landrum, 41, was pronounced dead about 1:40 p.m. Monday at Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith where an ambulance had taken her from the jail.

Landrum had been accused of domestic violence by her husband. The police were on scene in response to the call.

Sunday afternoon, as Landrum was being arrested, she told an officer she was in fear. According to the police report the officer asked her why she was fearful and she told the officer "because she was bleeding on herself from her period."

The report said that an officer went and spoke with the husband and filled out the lethality assessment form and transported Marie to SCADC where she was released for booking on the complaint for Assault on a Family or Household Member 3rd Degree.

According to police, Landrum was taken to jail after a reported domestic abuse call at her home on Wirsing Avenue in north Fort Smith.

Her husband told police Marie was "hitting him and hitting his car."

The husband said he wanted Marie to leave and that she had hit him on the hand, and that his hand hurt.

He told police "Marie was acting irate and threatened to stab him, according to a Fort Smith police report released to Times Record.

The report states that a witness told officers he saw Marie hit her husband.

A statement from the Sebastian County Sheriff Wednesday said detention officers were with Landrum Monday when she said she felt ill and wanted to lie down, Sheriff Hobe Runion reported.

The jail is facing a separate lawsuit in federal court in the death of Larry Price. Also named in the lawsuit is Turn Key Health, a healthcare provider for jails nationwide that has faced similar lawsuits including cases in Tulsa and Norman, Oklahoma.

Turn Key has remained the Sebastian County Detention Center since the death of Price in 2021 after he was jailed for a year on a complaint of making a terroristic threat, using his fingers like a gun, in the police station lobby in 2020.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Fort Smith woman said she was bleeding when arrested day before death