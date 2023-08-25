Woman with ‘blood all over her body’ found handcuffed and shackled, Arkansas cops say

A man was arrested after keeping a woman handcuffed and shackled inside an Arkansas home, authorities say.

The woman was freed by deputies during a “call for service” at the home Monday, Aug. 21, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

“Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a female, who at the time had handcuffs locked on her wrists and leg iron shackles on both ankles,” the sheriff’s office said in an Aug. 23 news release. “She also had blood all over her body and clothing.”

The man accused of keeping her imprisoned, Larry Rhinehart, was discovered by deputies with “blood covering both arms.”

It’s unclear why the woman was in the home, but she told authorities she was attempting to leave when Rhinehart grabbed her by the legs.

During the struggle, she dragged Rhinehart down a hallway, but he eventually gained control and shackled the woman, the sheriff said. Authorities did not say how long the woman was imprisoned.

Rhinehart was arrested and charged with first-degree false imprisonment, third-degree battery and interference with emergency communications, the sheriff said. He was jailed on a $25,000 bond.

Authorities did not provide an update on the woman’s condition.

Calhoun County is about 100 miles south of Little Rock.

Man lies to 911 about burglary, then women call screaming, California cops say

Accused kidnapper abducts man, then demands ransom from ex-girlfriend, GA police say