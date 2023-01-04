A woman’s body was discovered on Alligator Alley. Deputies are now searching for answers

Authorities are searching for answers after a woman’s body was found along Alligator Alley early Wednesday.

Troopers were called around 7:10 a.m. to mile marker 42 on Interstate 75, famously known as Alligator Alley, where they discovered an unidentified woman’s body, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Details on the circumstances surrounding the death are sparse.

This is a developing story.