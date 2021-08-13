Woman’s body discovered in Atlanta hours after report of kidnapping

Police said a person of interest has been detained outside the city (WXIA)

A woman’s body was discovered in southeast Atlanta, just hours after she was reported as kidnapped.

Police are investigating after the body was found shortly before 10am in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood.

“Upon arrival, investigators located a deceased female and determined she was the same female apparently kidnapped from Burroughs Street hours earlier,” Atlanta police spokesman Sgt John Chafee said.

“Investigators were able to identify a person of interest in the kidnapping and he has been detained outside the city.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that there was a heavy police presence at the Lakewood Avenue scene while an investigation was underway.

Authorities are yet to identify the woman, but a social media post on Friday morning that was shared widely said she was a bartender who had been forced into a vehicle when she returned home from work.

Police were called by a witness just after 5am who said that he saw the woman being forced into an SUV off Burroughs Street.

