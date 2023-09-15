Woman’s body discovered in brush along dune line at Satellite Beach

A woman’s body was discovered in brush along the dune line at Pelican Beach Park, the Satellite Beach Police Department said Friday.

Police said a passerby called them upon making the discovery.

The agency is partnering with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of the woman’s suspicious death.

Read: Troopers: Man, 22, on motorized skateboard fatally struck by car near UCF

“Currently the cause of death is unknown, and the subject has not yet been identified,” a police spokesman said in a news release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Read: Disney oversight board to adjust park pass replacement following backlash

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.