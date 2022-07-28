A woman’s body was found in 1984 in KCK. Police want help identifying cold case victim

Investigators in Kansas City, Kansas, hope a facial reconstruction released to the public Thursday will lead to information about a cold case from 1984.

The victim’s decomposed remains were found April 26, 1984, near Glenrose and Woodend Lanes in Kansas City, Kansas’ Argentine neighborhood. The coroner estimated she died one to six months before she was discovered in the wooded, residential area. She has not been identified in the nearly 40 years since the homicide.

Detectives had no leads and asked forensic anthropologists to develop a profile of the victim, police department spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said in a news release.

Kansas City, Kansas, police released the forensic facial reconstruction of a homicide victim whose decomposed body was found nearly 40 years ago. Investigators hope the public will help identify the woman.

They determined the victim was about 20 to 25 years old with dark brown hair. The woman’s bone structure suggests that she was white and possibly mixed race with Native American, Asian or Hispanic ancestry, Chartrand said.

The woman would now be in her late 50s to mid-60s, detective Jeffrey Irwin with KCKPD’s cold case unit said. He said identifying the victim is the first step in solving homicides.

“In 1984 the few leads detectives received, even after distributing the reconstruction to law enforcement agencies, lead nowhere,” Irwin said in the news release. “Whether it was fear of retribution from the killer or the possibility she was killed in another state and then dumped here; we do not know.”

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman, know of a missing woman who matches the profile or has other information, to contact the KCKPD cold case unit at coldcase@kckpd.org or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.